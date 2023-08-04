Solar Eruption Detected Simultaneously on Earth, Moon, and Mars

A solar eruption occurred on October 28, 2021, that impacted Earth, the Moon, and Mars simultaneously. This rare event, known as a “ground level enhancement,” resulted in an influx of energetic particles from the Sun reaching these celestial bodies. A recent study published in the journal Geographical Research Letters highlighted that this was the first time a solar event was measured on the surfaces of all three bodies.

While Earth is protected by a magnetic bubble that blocks less energetic solar outbursts, particles from the Sun during ground level enhancements are energetic enough to pass through this barrier. The Moon and Mars, lacking their own magnetic fields, can easily receive these particles, which can even interact with the soil and generate secondary radiation. However, Mars does have a thin atmosphere that provides some protection against lower energy solar particles.

Understanding the effects of solar events on the human body is crucial, especially as the Moon and Mars are targets for future human exploration. Exposure to radiation during space travel can have severe consequences for astronauts, including radiation sickness that can result in bone marrow destruction, infection, and internal bleeding. Radiation doses above 700 milligrays are considered dangerous for astronauts.

Monitoring and studying high-level radiation events through robotic missions are necessary for preparing for long-duration crewed missions. The data collected from missions like ExoMars TGO help scientists determine how best to protect human explorers from space radiation. Fortunately, the radiation dose measured during the October 2021 solar event in lunar orbit was only about 31 milligrays, which was not dangerous for astronauts.

Studies have shown that past ground level enhancements may have exceeded safe radiation levels on the Moon about once every 5.5 years if no radiation protection had been provided. Thus, understanding and preparing for these events are crucial for future crewed missions to the Moon.

Overall, the detection of a simultaneous solar eruption on Earth, the Moon, and Mars enhances our understanding of these events and their potential impact on space exploration.