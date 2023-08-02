Solar Eruption Detected Simultaneously on Earth, Moon, and Mars Highlights Space Radiation Dangers

A solar eruption occurred on October 28, 2021, and was observed on Earth, the Moon, and Mars, revealing the importance of preparing for the hazards of space radiation. This event, known as a coronal mass ejection, spread widely and resulted in an influx of energetic particles reaching both Earth and Mars, even though they were on opposite sides of the Sun and approximately 250 million kilometers apart. The eruption was detected by various spacecraft, including ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, CNSA’s Chang’e-4 Moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and DLR’s Eu:CROPIS Earth orbiter.

By studying simultaneous measurements on different planets, scientists can gain a better understanding of the effects of solar outbursts and how a planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere can shield against them. The event on October 28, 2021, is classified as a rare “ground level enhancement,” during which energetic particles from the Sun can penetrate Earth’s protective magnetic bubble. However, since the Moon and Mars lack their own magnetic fields, these particles can easily reach their surfaces and generate secondary radiation. Mars, however, does have a thin atmosphere that attenuates lower energy solar particles and slows down highly energetic ones.

As human exploration missions target the Moon and Mars, understanding these solar events and their potential impacts on the human body is crucial. Radiation sickness is a significant risk, with a radiation dose above 700 milligray potentially inducing symptoms such as infection and internal bleeding. A dose above 10 gray would have fatal consequences within two weeks for an astronaut. Fortunately, the Apollo 16 and 17 missions were not affected by a high radiation dose from a solar outburst in August 1972. The latest event in October 2021 measured a lunar orbit dose of only 31 milligray.

Comparing measurements from various spacecraft, it becomes evident that Mars’s atmosphere provides significant protection. Mars’s ExoMars TGO measured 9 milligray, while the Curiosity rover detected only 0.3 milligray on the surface. Additionally, ESA’s Solar Orbiter, SOHO, and BepiColombo missions were also caught in the solar outburst, offering further opportunities to study these events.

Protecting astronauts from radiation is a critical task for space agencies like ESA. Predicting and understanding intense radiation events is key to this endeavor. Dedicated instruments are used to measure space radiation levels and protect both spaceborne and ground-based infrastructure, as well as astronauts. Current practices on the International Space Station involve seeking shelter in specific quarters shielded against radiation. The Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts to the Moon, includes a lunar space station called the Gateway. This station will house instruments to monitor radiation levels in the lunar environment and better understand interplanetary space.

Furthermore, space agencies are developing protective attire to mitigate the impact of space radiation on astronauts. Mannequins equipped with radiation sensors have already been tested during the Artemis I mission. Comparisons of radiation data obtained from protected and unprotected mannequins will inform the development of effective radiation shielding for future crewed missions.

In conclusion, space radiation poses real dangers for exploration throughout the Solar System. Robotic missions, such as ExoMars TGO, provide valuable data on high-level radiation events, enabling scientists to prepare for the protection of human explorers.