Solar Eruption Sends Energetic Particles to Earth, Moon, and Mars

A massive coronal mass ejection occurred on October 28, 2021, sending energetic particles to both Earth and Mars, despite the planets being on opposite sides of the sun. This is the first time that a solar event has been measured simultaneously on Earth, the moon, and Mars. The event was observed by various spacecraft, including ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, and the CNSA Chang’e-4 moon lander.

This event is known as a “ground level enhancement,” where energetic particles from the sun are able to penetrate the magnetic field that surrounds Earth and other planets. This was the 73rd ground level enhancement recorded since the 1940s, and no similar events have been observed since. The moon and Mars do not generate their own magnetic fields, allowing solar particles to reach their surfaces. However, Mars’s thin atmosphere provides some protection against lower energy particles.

Understanding these solar events is crucial for future human missions to the moon and Mars, as astronauts face the risk of radiation sickness. A radiation dose above 700 milligray can induce radiation sickness, which can result in symptoms such as infection and internal bleeding. Astronauts who receive more than 10 gray are unlikely to survive beyond two weeks.

By comparing measurements from different spacecraft, scientists can study the level of protection offered by Mars’s atmosphere. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter measured a radiation dose of 9 milligray, while only 0.3 milligray was detected on the surface by the Curiosity rover. This highlights the importance of understanding these events for the safety of future crewed missions.

ESA’s Solar Orbiter, SOHO, and BepiColombo missions, as well as other international spacecraft, also captured data on this solar event, providing valuable information for studying the acceleration and propagation of solar energetic particles.

Protecting astronauts from intense radiation events is a crucial task for space agencies like ESA. Specialized instruments are used to measure the radiation environment in space, which helps protect spaceborne infrastructure and astronauts.