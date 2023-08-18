Coliseum Site in Denali National Park Reveals Treasure Trove of Dinosaur Tracks

Researchers have recently unveiled the fascinating ‘Coliseum’ site in Denali National Park, Alaska, which contains a large and intricate rock formation dating back 70 million years. The site was first discovered in 2010 and has since become a significant treasure trove of dinosaur footprints.

The Coliseum site provides evidence of various dinosaur types and species, including ornithopods, ceratopsids, and theropods. This suggests that the site, which was possibly a watering hole on a flood plain, was bustling with activity over the years.

This rocky outcrop spans about 7,500 square meters, equivalent to a standard soccer pitch, and reaches a height comparable to a 20-story building. Dinosaur tracks can be found throughout its various flatirons, which are triangular formations of the once-horizontal rocks.

Unlike previous track sites in Denali, the Coliseum site consists of multiple layers of rock, representing a sequence through time. Paleontologist Dustin Stewart, who led the study, describes it as a site of immense magnitude.

Upon closer examination, experts discovered a combination of track impressions made in soft mud, hardened and covered over time, and impressions preserved by subsequent sediment filling. These well-preserved tracks offer detailed insights into the shape of dinosaur toes and the texture of their skin.

Apart from dinosaur tracks, the site has also revealed fossilized plants, grains of pollen, and traces of freshwater shellfish and invertebrates. It is the largest known site of its kind in Alaska.

During the Late Cretaceous period, the Coliseum area would have hosted a vibrant ecosystem with ponds, lakes, and forests of coniferous and deciduous trees. The region would have been warm, resembling the climate of the Pacific Northwest rather than present-day Alaska.

This exceptional site allows researchers to glimpse into the ancient past and gain a better understanding of the ecosystem during that time. The team highlights that there is still much more to explore in Denali National Park.

According to paleontologist Pat Druckenmiller, the park was populated by a variety of dinosaurs, including a tyrannosaur larger than today’s biggest brown bears, raptors, flying reptiles, and birds. The discoveries from the Coliseum site provide remarkable insights into this diverse and vibrant ecosystem.

The research detailing the Coliseum site has been published in Historical Biology.