The Early Universe: Exploring the Universe’s Most Energetic Events

New research suggests that the early universe was filled with cataclysmic and transformative events driven by the expansion of the cosmos and the fragmentation of fundamental forces. These events involved the emergence and collision of massive bubbles, known as “bubbletrons,” which possessed energies that surpassed those generated by modern particle accelerators.

During the early universe, the four fundamental forces of nature – electromagnetism, strong nuclear, weak nuclear, and gravity – began to merge at high energies. Physicists theorize that at even higher energies, these forces would have merged into a unified force. However, this only occurred less than a second after the Big Bang, as the universe cooled and expanded.

The research suggests that during moments of phase transition, violent or smooth, the universe could have been filled with gigantic bubbles. Outside these bubbles, the unified forces remained, while inside, the forces split off from each other. As these bubbles expanded and collided, the universe underwent a complete transformation.

These bubbles carried enormous amounts of energy, surpassing anything generated in the present-day cosmos. The expanding edges of the bubbles could accelerate nearby particles to high speeds, creating showers of energy and new particles upon collision. The researchers believe that the bubbletrons could have triggered the formation of dark matter particles and exotic objects like microscopic black holes.

Moreover, the expansion and collision of bubbletrons generated gravitational waves that continue to persist in the universe today, creating a background hum. While most gravitational waves are likely formed by colliding supermassive black holes, some may have originated from the early universe’s bubbletron events.

Future analysis with pulsar timing arrays and gravitational wave detectors like LISA and the Einstein Telescope may provide direct evidence of the existence of bubbletrons. These findings offer insights into the early universe’s energetic events and its potential impact on the formation of dark matter and gravitational wave background.