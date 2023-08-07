Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys Reveals NGC 6684, a Spectral Lenticular Galaxy

Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys has captured an illuminating image of NGC 6684, a lenticular galaxy located 44 million light-years away in the constellation Pavo. This observation is part of a program called ‘Every Known Nearby Galaxy,’ which aims to survey all galaxies within a 10-megaparsec radius that have not been previously visited by Hubble.

Lenticular galaxies, like NGC 6684, have a lens-shaped structure and lack the prominent spiral arms found in galaxies such as the Andromeda Galaxy. This gives them a diffuse and ghostly appearance, positioning them between elliptical and spiral galaxies. NGC 6684 specifically lacks the dark dust lanes that are commonly seen in other galaxies.

The data for this image were collected as part of the Universal Galaxy Census, which focuses on observing galaxies within a 10-megaparsec range, equivalent to approximately 32.6 million light-years. Prior to this program, Hubble had observed around 75% of these nearby galaxies. Completing this census will provide valuable insights into the stars and variety of galaxies across different environments.

This mesmerizing image of NGC 6684, bathed in a soft light, was captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. The galaxy is situated in the constellation Pavo, which is one of the four constellations collectively known as the Southern Birds. Pavo, meaning peacock in Latin, is located in the southern sky.

The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, is one of NASA’s Great Observatories. It features a 2.4-meter mirror and four main instruments that observe in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It is named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.