The 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse: A Spectacular Celestial Event

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
Get ready to witness an extraordinary celestial event: the annular solar eclipse. Set to occur on Saturday, October 14, 2023, this event will showcase a stunning “ring of fire” as the moon crosses the path of the sun.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears relatively small in the sky, allowing a thin outer ring of the sun to be visible, hence the name “ring of fire.” This eclipse will stretch across a 125-mile wide path from the northwestern United States, through Central America, and into Brazil. Even areas outside this path will experience a partial solar eclipse, provided that weather conditions are favorable.

Excitement for this event is building, and NASA has released a captivating trailer to prepare eclipse enthusiasts. This will be the first “ring of fire” visible in the United States since 2012.

The occurrence of an annular eclipse is due to the moon’s elliptical orbit around the Earth. When the moon is at apogee, its furthest point from our planet, it appears slightly smaller in the sky. Consequently, during an annular eclipse, the moon does not fully cover the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing golden ring encircling the moon.

Observing this phenomenon is restricted to specific regions as the moon’s position in the sky depends on the observer’s location. For the October 14 annular eclipse, the ring of fire will be visible from Oregon through northern California, parts of Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. Additionally, countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil will also witness this breathtaking spectacle.

The longest duration of the ring of fire will be approximately 5 minutes and 17 seconds, visible off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

If you are unable to be in the path of the annular eclipse, fear not. You can still enjoy the event via live-streaming, thanks to NASA. The live-stream will be available on NASA’s YouTube channel, website, and app, starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT (15:30 GMT) and concluding at 1:15 p.m. EDT (17:15 GMT).

So mark your calendars and prepare to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the 2023 annular solar eclipse, a celestial spectacle that is not to be missed.

