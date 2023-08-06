G3 Geomagnetic Storm Warning Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has raised a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Warning due to the current impact of a strong to potentially severe geomagnetic storm on Earth. Geomagnetic storms are ranked on a 1-5 scale, with 1 representing minor and 5 depicting extreme events. These storms can disrupt electronic and electrical systems, interfere with satellite communication, and create captivating displays of the aurora in the night sky.

The ongoing storm is classified as a G3-Strong storm, with a K index of 7. The K index is employed to measure the magnitude of geomagnetic storms and assess their effects. It also indicates how far south the aurora may be visible. In this case, the storm could facilitate sightings of the aurora as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.

This particular geomagnetic storm has been triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that departed the Sun around August 1-2. CMEs are large ejections of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona. They carry a powerful magnetic field and can reach the Earth at varying speeds. As the CME interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, it can induce different effects depending on the energy and angle of impact.

During the current G3 storm, voltage fluctuations in power systems and false alarms on protection devices are possible. There may also be minor disruptions to satellite operations and intermittent satellite navigation (GPS) issues. Additionally, the aurora may be visible further south than usual, extending as far as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. In the event that the storm intensifies, the aurora could become even brighter and visible even further south.

Geomagnetic storms pose risks to electronics, electrical grids, and communication systems. Notably, the 1859 “Carrington Event” was the most intense geomagnetic storm ever recorded, causing severe damage to telegraph systems worldwide. A similar event occurring today could lead to significant economic damages.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, located in Boulder, Colorado, serves as the official source for alerts and warnings regarding space weather. It continually monitors and forecasts space conditions to help mitigate potential impacts on Earth.