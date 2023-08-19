How Phage Predation Modulates Microbial Ecosystem Function in Terrestrial Systems

Lytic phages are powerful inhibitors of microbial growth and can greatly impact the composition and function of microbiomes. However, their effects on microbial ecosystems in terrestrial systems are still not well understood. In this study, we aimed to investigate the conditions under which phage predation modulates microbial ecosystem function.

We first examined the role of ionic strength in phage predation. We measured the half-maximal effective concentrations (EC50) of 80 different inorganic ions for the infection of E. coli with two types of phages, T4 (dsDNA) and MS2 (ssRNA). We found that many alkaline earth metals and alkali metals enabled lytic infection, but the ionic strength thresholds varied for different ions between phages.

Next, we studied the impact of carbon composition on the influence of phage predation on microbiome function. Using a freshwater nitrate-reducing microbiome, we found that the ability of lytic phages to influence nitrate reduction depended on the carbon source and ionic strength. The results showed that the ion concentrations required for phage infection were higher than those typically found in terrestrial freshwater systems.

Based on our findings, we propose a model where phages have the greatest influence on terrestrial microbial functional ecology in specific locations and moments where ion concentrations are locally or temporarily elevated, such as metazoan guts, drought-affected soils, or biofilms with nutrient availability for specific phage hosts.

Although phage predation is well-studied in marine environments, its effects in terrestrial systems, especially in complex environments like soils, remain elusive. Understanding the dynamics of phage-host interactions and their impact on element cycling is crucial for predicting and managing microbial ecosystems in terrestrial environments.

To fully comprehend these dynamics, we need mechanistic models that consider the influence of environmental parameters, such as carbon composition and inorganic ion gradients, on phage dynamics. High-throughput laboratory experiments simulating environmental conditions can provide valuable constraints for models of environmental microbial ecology. These studies can improve our understanding of phage predation and its role in shaping microbial ecosystems in terrestrial systems.