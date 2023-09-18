Researchers Genetically Engineer Microorganism to Break Down Plastic in Salt Water

Researchers at North Carolina State University have made a significant breakthrough in addressing plastic pollution in oceans. They have genetically engineered a marine microorganism that can break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic commonly used in water bottles and clothing that contributes to microplastic pollution.

The modified microorganism, a type of bacteria called Vibrio natriegens, can break down PET by producing enzymes found in another bacteria called Ideonella sakaiensis. The team incorporated the genetic sequence responsible for producing these enzymes into a plasmid, a genetic sequence that can replicate in a cell. By introducing this plasmid into Vibrio natriegens, they were able to get the bacteria to produce the desired enzymes and break down PET in a saltwater environment at room temperature.

Lead author Nathan Crook, an assistant professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at NC State, highlighted the significance of this breakthrough: “One option is to pull the plastic out of the water and put it in a landfill, but that poses challenges of its own. It would be better if we could break these plastics down into products that can be re-used. For that to work, you need an inexpensive way to break the plastic down. Our work here is a big step in that direction.”

Although this is a significant achievement, the researchers acknowledged that there are still hurdles to overcome. They aim to directly incorporate the DNA responsible for producing enzymes into Vibrio natriegens’ genome to make enzyme production a more stable feature. Additionally, they are working on modifying the bacteria to feed on the byproducts produced during PET degradation and produce a desirable end product that could be used in the chemical industry.

The next important step for the researchers is to collaborate with industry groups to identify the most desirable molecules to engineer Vibrio natriegens into producing. They are also open to exploring the vast scale of production that could be achieved using this genetically engineered microorganism.

The study, titled “Breakdown of PET microplastics under saltwater conditions using engineered Vibrio natriegens,” was published in the AIChE Journal and received support from the National Science Foundation.

Source: American Industry of Chemical Engineers’ AIChE Journal