The Genomic Landscape of Stone Age Europe: Migration, Population Dynamics, and Cultural Change

Modern humans began migrating into Europe around 50,000-40,000 years ago. Prior to the advent of agriculture, Europe was inhabited by hunter-gatherer populations grouped into Western Hunter-Gatherers (WHG) in Western Europe and East European Hunter-Gatherers (EHG) in northeastern and eastern Europe. These populations likely admixed in the regions between them. The Mesolithic populations across Europe have been poorly understood in terms of their history, dynamics, genetic admixture, and continuity.

The introduction of agriculture in the early Holocene brought about significant changes in the population structure of Stone Age Europe. These changes were driven by the migration of farming groups, genetically related to Neolithic Anatolia and Caucasus hunter-gatherers, from the Near East. The extent of genetic admixture between the Neolithic and hunter-gatherer groups varied geographically and temporally. However, there is evidence of cultural exchange between these groups through the exchange of goods.

In some regions of Europe, such as Scandinavia, the Baltic region, and Eastern Europe, the hunter-gatherer way of life persisted longer compared to Southern and Western Europe. In Ukraine, for example, the North Pontic region was inhabited by hunter-gatherer communities during the Neolithic, relying mainly on aquatic resources. These communities underwent similar developments as Neolithic farming groups, introducing pottery but still relying on hunting and gathering.

To gain a better understanding of the contacts and interactions between Stone Age groups in Central and Eastern Europe, whole genomes of individuals from before and after the Neolithic transition were sequenced and analyzed. The study revealed an admixture cline between genetically differentiated groups from Central Europe and Siberia in the eastern frontier of Europe before the Neolithic. After the Neolithic transition, the Dnipro Valley region in Ukraine showed strong genetic continuity and limited admixture, while larger-scale gene flow occurred in populations further west.

In conclusion, this study provides insights into the population dynamics, migration patterns, and cultural changes in Stone Age Europe. Different regions showed varying patterns of genetic continuity and admixture, highlighting the complexity of human migration and interaction during this period.