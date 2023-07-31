Study Reveals Genetic Factors Influencing Eyebrow Thickness in Europeans

A groundbreaking study conducted by the International Visible Trait Genetics (VisiGen) Consortium has uncovered important insights into the genetic factors that determine the thickness of eyebrows in Europeans. This research marks the first-ever gene mapping study on eyebrow thickness in Europeans and has revealed three previously unknown genetic points.

Eyebrow thickness, like other appearance traits, is highly heritable. However, previous genetic studies on eyebrow thickness focused on non-Europeans, leaving a gap in understanding the genetics of Europeans. This new study, which involved 9,948 individuals from four European ancestry groups, has expanded our knowledge of genetic variations in human eyebrows.

Lead investigator Prof. Dr. Manfred Kayser from the Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam emphasizes the significance of this research: “For the first time, we performed a gene mapping study on eyebrow thickness variation in Europeans. We discovered new genes involved in eyebrow variation in Europeans and rediscovered some of the genes previously identified in non-Europeans.”

The study not only identified three new genetic loci associated with eyebrow thickness but also confirmed two of the four loci previously found in non-Europeans. However, two other loci had minimal effects in Europeans due to their low allele frequencies.

These findings have implications for the field of dermatology and other related areas. By deepening our understanding of the genetic factors influencing eyebrow thickness, this research contributes to our knowledge of human genetics and further enhances our understanding of genetic variations across different populations.

The study, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, opens up new avenues for future research on the genetics of appearance traits and may lead to advancements in personalized cosmetic and dermatological treatments.