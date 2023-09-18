Protein Linked to Exercise Endurance and Cold Tolerance in Flies

A recent study published in PNAS has identified a protein called Iditarod that plays a crucial role in exercise endurance and cold tolerance in fruit flies. Researchers from the University of Michigan Medical School and Wayne State University School of Medicine made this discovery while studying metabolism and the effects of stress on the body.

The team focused on autophagy, a process where damaged parts of cells are removed from the body. They found that Iditarod is involved in regulating this important process. By over-activating autophagy in the eyes of fruit flies, they observed massive cell death and degeneration. When they inactivated the Iditarod gene, the normal structure of the eyes was restored, confirming its involvement in autophagy.

The researchers then investigated a similar gene in humans called FNDC5, which produces the protein irisin. Previous studies have shown that irisin is involved in the benefits of exercise and adaptation to cold temperatures in mammals. The team wanted to determine if the Iditarod gene had a similar effect on exercise in flies.

Working with a team from Wayne State University, the researchers trained fruit flies using a novel method that relied on the insects’ instinct to climb upward. They discovered that flies without the Iditarod gene had impaired exercise endurance and did not show the typical improvements seen after training. These flies were also unable to tolerate cold temperatures.

The findings suggest that this gene family, present in both invertebrates and mammals, has been conserved throughout evolution and serves a crucial role in exercise and cellular maintenance. Exercise triggers autophagy to clean up damaged organelles and toxic byproducts in the body. The Iditarod gene appears to be essential for this process.

Further research will aim to connect this work to previous studies on exercise and physiological stress. Understanding the mechanisms behind exercise endurance and cold tolerance could potentially lead to new insights into improving athletic performance and combating cold-related illnesses in humans.

Source:

Cobb, Tyler et al, Iditarod, a Drosophila homolog of the Irisin precursor FNDC5, is critical for exercise performance and cardiac autophagy, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023).