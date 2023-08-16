First Detection of an Over-Massive Black Hole Galaxy: UHZ1 – Evidence for Heavy Black Hole Seeds From Direct Collapse?

JWST has, in the past year alone, already surpassed many expectations in its capacity for uncovering new and fascinating details about the early universe. One particularly perplexing trend emerging from JWST data in recent months has been the observation of numerous black holes in the very early universe that are more massive than previously expected.

Recently, a dual JWST & Chandra X-ray Observatory measurement of a galaxy known as UHZ1 confirmed the presence of a huge black hole just a few hundred million years after the big bang, further confounding the issue. In today’s paper, the authors explore how this recent observation in particular may support a longstanding theory that some of the initial “seeds” of supermassive black hole (SMBH) formation are actually heavy black holes formed via the direct gravitational collapse of massive gas clouds in the early universe.

It’s a common refrain among astrophysicists at this point—you’ve probably heard it before, something like: “Hiding in the center of nearly every galaxy in the universe lies a supermassive black hole, millions or billions of times more massive than our sun…” But what may surprise you is that despite our confidence in the omnipresence of these gargantuan objects, our knowledge of how they formed in the first place is extremely limited.

In order to grow to such incredible masses, we know SMBHs need to form over cosmological timescales, being continually fed by surrounding gas and stars and occasionally merging with other massive black holes. This gradual growth across the last several billion years is just one part of this story, however; just like all of the tallest trees, these monstrous black holes had to start from humble origins as “seeds”. For SMBHs, these seeds must have been some sort of population of smaller black holes with just the right properties to initiate the continual growth SMBHs later undergo at the centers of galaxies.

While there is very much we still don’t know about these SMBH seeds, we do know that they formed in a very different cosmic environment than the one we live in today, and they must have somehow set the stage for the super-charged growth of SMBHs over the next several billion years. This means that in order to fully piece together the evolution of SMBHs, we need to understand black hole formation and growth mechanisms across billions of years and through many different epochs and cosmic environments, not all of which are well studied due in part to the difficulty of resolving objects at high redshift (meaning further back in time).

Luckily for us, a new space telescope specifically tuned to observe the universe at high redshift started taking data last year. You may have heard of it—it’s called JWST! Among the many intriguing discoveries about the early universe enabled by JWST so far has been the recent discovery of multiple quasars (a specific type of galaxy containing a very bright AGN) at redshift exceeding z=9, indicating the presence of massive accreting black holes only a few hundred million years after the big bang.

In today’s paper, the authors argue that observations of one of these quasars in particular provides one of the first pieces of direct evidence from which we can infer the existence of a particular class of theorized SMBH seeds known as direct collapse black holes (DCBHs), shedding light on this previously hazy era of black hole formation.

The seeds from which SMBHs are thought to sprout are typically categorized in very broad terms: are the seeds light, or heavy? Light seeds are typically conceived of as black holes with masses ranging from 10-100 solar masses which would most likely form as the result of stellar collapse in the very first generation of stars only about 100 million years after the big bang. The idea that SMBHs are seeded from this early population of black holes gains some immediate credence due to the fact that we already understand the necessary formation mechanism (the gravitational collapse of massive stars), but it is still somewhat unclear to researchers how these light seeds could grow to the sizes necessary to eventually become the SMBHs we observe in the local universe.

On the other hand, direct collapse black holes (DCBHs) are another class of potential SMBH seeds. These seeds are hypothesized to form from the direct collapse of massive gas clouds, skipping the stellar collapse process entirely. This mechanism would allow for the formation of black holes with masses much larger than those produced through stellar collapse alone, potentially explaining the observation of over-massive black holes in the early universe.

In the case of UHZ1, the authors argue that the detection of a massive accreting black hole in this galaxy, just a few hundred million years after the big bang, provides evidence for the existence of DCBHs. The measured mass of the black hole in UHZ1 is much larger than what would be expected from a light seed formed through stellar collapse. Instead, it aligns more closely with the masses predicted for DCBHs.

The discovery of UHZ1 and its over-massive black hole adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that DCBHs may have played a significant role in the early formation of supermassive black holes. Further observations and theoretical modeling will be necessary to confirm these findings and fully understand the processes that led to the formation and growth of these enigmatic cosmic giants.