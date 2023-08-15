Maisie’s Galaxy: One of the Earliest Ever Spotted

A team of astronomers has discovered one of the earliest galaxies ever seen, named Maisie’s galaxy, with a redshift of z=11.4. This galaxy was first observed in June 2022 as part of the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) using the Webb Space Telescope. The CEERS imagery confirmed the redshifts of several galaxies, suggesting that the abundance of large, luminous galaxies in the early universe challenges current galaxy formation models.

Maisie’s galaxy is significant because it is one of the first distant galaxies spotted by the Webb Space Telescope and the first to be spectroscopically confirmed. The findings of the team’s research were published in the journal Nature.

The CEERS project aims to image a large area of space using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), and spectrograph (NIRSpec). By analyzing CEERS data, astronomers can better understand the number, nature, and shape of galaxies in the ancient universe, as well as the conditions of star formation and black hole growth.

The CEERS field, including Maisie’s galaxy, consists of 690 separate frames combined into one mosaic image. The spectroscopic analysis confirmed two luminous galaxies with redshifts greater than 11, with Maisie’s galaxy having a redshift of 11.4. However, one candidate galaxy initially thought to have a redshift of approximately 16 was later found to have a redshift of 4.9. This correction emphasizes the importance of verifying galaxy ages using spectroscopic methods.

The discovery of Maisie’s galaxy opens up possibilities for finding even older galaxies as the Webb Space Telescope continues to produce scientific images. With more time and observations, astronomers hope to uncover the mysteries of the early universe and gain further insights into galaxy formation.