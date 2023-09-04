Astronomers Discover New Method to Detect Ancient Features of the Universe

Astronomers have found a breakthrough method to detect Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAOs), one of the oldest features of our universe. BAOs are subtle wrinkles that traveled through cosmic matter during the early stages of the universe’s existence. These features provide valuable insight into the Big Bang and can be used to measure cosmic distances and the rate at which the universe is expanding.

Traditionally, astronomers have observed BAOs by focusing on galaxy clusters. However, a recent study proposes a new approach by examining galaxy shapes and orientations instead of observing clusters as a whole. The research suggests that these features, previously overlooked, could serve as a “promising cosmological probe.”

To investigate this hypothesis, the team studied the orientations of approximately one million galaxies and analyzed their level of stretch. By identifying galaxies that were not as intensely stretched, they were able to locate BAOs, as these waves also act as points of gravity attraction.

This innovative method of detecting BAOs provides more accurate measurements of galaxy locations and distances within the universe. Ultimately, this newfound knowledge could contribute to a more nuanced mapping of the universe.

Additionally, the study sheds light on the mysterious expansion of the universe, which is currently accelerating at an inexplicable rate. The researchers believe that this novel approach may assist in calculating the amount of dark matter and dark energy present in the universe, with the latter potentially driving the accelerating expansion.

While this study marks a significant finding, it is not the first attempt to detect BAOs. In 2005, two independent teams observed these signals while analyzing data from nearby galaxies. The BAO signals were determined to be approximately 150 million parsecs in size.

The European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope, launched in July, aims to measure these signals across the universe as part of its mission to study dark matter and dark energy. By capturing detailed images from its position about a million miles above Earth, the telescope has already begun sending back valuable data.

The research paper detailing this breakthrough was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Definitions:

– Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAOs): Subtle wrinkles that flowed through cosmic matter in the early universe, providing evidence of the Big Bang and aiding in the measurement of cosmic distances and the rate of the universe’s expansion.

– Dark Matter: The invisible matter that is believed to make up a significant portion of the universe’s total mass.

– Dark Energy: The theoretical form of energy that may explain the observed acceleration of the universe’s expansion. Its exact nature remains unknown.

