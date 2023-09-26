The Spellbinding Winning Images from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 Competition

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has revealed the breathtaking winning images from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 competition. Now in its 15th year, the competition aims to highlight the work of amateur space photographers from around the world.

The winning image of this year’s competition, titled “Andromeda, Unexpected,” was taken by Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty from Germany and France. The photograph captures a never-before-seen oxygen arc next to the Andromeda Galaxy. According to the photographers, the image was an accident discovery, as they initially intended to capture a beautiful image of the Andromeda Galaxy but stumbled upon this unexpected phenomenon.

The photograph has garnered attention from scientists worldwide, who are now collaborating to investigate this giant object.

In addition to the overall winner, the competition recognizes winners in various categories. Some of the notable category winners include:

– Skyscapes Photographer of the Year: “Grand Cosmic Fireworks” by Angel An, showcasing sprites, a rare atmospheric phenomenon that resembles fireworks.

– Sun Photographer of the Year: “A Sun Question” by Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau, featuring the sun with a filament in the shape of a question mark.

– Moon Photographer of the Year: “Mars-Set” by Ethan Chappel, capturing an occultation of Mars that occurred on December 8, 2022.

– Aurorae Photographer of the Year: “Brushstroke” by Monika Deviat, exhibiting the beauty of an aurora in isolation.

– Planets, Comets, and Asteroids Photographer of the Year: “Suspended in a Sunbeam” by Tom Williams, providing a unique view of Venus in infrared/ultraviolet false color.

– People and Space Photographer of the Year: “Zeila” by Vikas Chander, showcasing the treacherous coastlines of Namibia’s Atlantic-facing coast.

– Stars and Nebulae Photographer of the Year: “New Class of Galactic Nebulae Around the Star YY Hya” by Marcel Drechsler, displaying the discovery of previously unknown galactic nebulae.

– Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer: “Sh2-132: Blinded by the Light” by Aaron Wilhelm, featuring the Sh2-132 complex near the border of the Cepheus and Lacerta constellations.

– Young Photographer of the Year: “The Running Chicken Nebula” by Runwei Xu and Binyu Wang, highlighting the star cluster Collinder 249 within a glowing gas nebula.

– Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation: “Black Echo” by John White, capturing the sound of the black hole at the center of the Perseus Galaxy using audio source material from NASA’s Chandra Sonification Project.

These incredible images showcase the beauty and wonder of our universe and serve as a testament to the skill and passion of amateur space photographers around the world.

Sources: Astronomer Photographer of the Year website