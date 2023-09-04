Solar Storms and Geomagnetic Storms: Their Increasing Frequency and Impact

Solar storms and geomagnetic storms have become more frequent in recent months, and experts predict that their frequency will continue to rise as we approach the solar maximum, expected in 2025. The solar maximum is a period in the Sun’s 11-year cycle when solar activity reaches its peak, resulting in a higher occurrence of dangerous solar events such as solar storms, flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and geomagnetic storms.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently warned that a CME was heading towards Earth and could potentially hit on September 2. The impact did occur, leading to a spectacular display of auroras in parts of the US. However, what was unusual about this event was that there were no visible signs of the impact in the solar wind data, likely due to the strong solar wind masking its effects. Nonetheless, this CME was likely responsible for the G2 geomagnetic storm that took place on the same day.

The G2 geomagnetic storm not only sparked beautiful auroras, but it may have also caused voltage fluctuations in high-altitude power systems and disturbances in HF radio propagation. Even weak CME impacts during this time of year can trigger auroras because of the Russell-McPherron effect. As the Autumnal Equinox approaches on September 23, the Sun is directly above the equator, resulting in equal duration of day and night. This phenomenon causes cracks in the Earth’s magnetic field, allowing even weak solar winds to penetrate.

Overall, the increasing frequency of solar storms and geomagnetic storms poses various challenges and opportunities for scientific observation and understanding. Researchers and space enthusiasts eagerly await the solar maximum in 2025, which is expected to bring even more intense solar activity and fascinating celestial displays.

