The Impact of Glacier Shrinkage on Ecosystems

Glacier shrinkage and the development of post-glacial ecosystems due to anthropogenic climate change are causing significant ecological and societal consequences. However, there has been no comprehensive spatial analysis to quantify or predict this important transition.

A recent study reveals that by 2100, the decline of glaciers outside of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets could lead to the formation of new terrestrial, marine, and freshwater ecosystems. The area affected could be as large as Nepal (149,000 ± 55,000 km2) or even Finland (339,000 ± 99,000 km2), depending on the climate scenario.

The study also projects that the loss of glacier area will range from 22% to 51%, depending on the climate scenario. As these areas deglaciate, new ecosystems will emerge with varying ecological conditions, providing refuge for cold-adapted species or favoring primary productivity and generalist species.

This analysis highlights the importance of glaciers and emerging post-glacial ecosystems in the face of climate change, biodiversity loss, and freshwater scarcity. Unfortunately, less than half of glacial areas are located in protected areas, emphasizing the need for urgent action.

In line with the recent United Nations resolution declaring 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and the Global Biodiversity Framework, the study emphasizes the need for simultaneous efforts to mitigate climate change and protect these ecosystems in order to ensure their existence, functioning, and value.