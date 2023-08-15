New UK Aerospace Company Developing Fusion Rocket for Faster Space Travel

A UK-based aerospace company is in the process of developing a fusion rocket that has the potential to significantly reduce travel time for astronauts visiting Mars and other distant destinations. This breakthrough technology could open up new opportunities for human exploration in currently inaccessible areas of space.

The main challenge faced by space agencies like NASA is the health risks associated with spending extended periods of time in microgravity and being exposed to cosmic radiation. To ensure the well-being of astronauts, NASA aims to limit the duration of trips to Mars to less than four years.

Currently, it takes around seven months for astronauts to travel to Mars using existing rockets. When accounting for the return journey, almost one-third of a Mars mission is spent solely on transportation.

The fusion rocket being developed by the UK company, Pulsar Fusion, offers a thousand times more power compared to conventional ion thrusters currently used in space. Fusion occurs when two atoms combine, resulting in a tremendous release of energy. This process is not only powerful but also emits no harmful emissions, making it highly sought-after in the field of clean energy research.

However, maintaining fusion reactions over time has been a challenge for researchers. The turbulent plasma, heated to extreme temperatures, reaches hundreds of millions of degrees, causing the reaction to halt. Pulsar Fusion is working to overcome this obstacle and find ways to manage the turbulent plasma.

By harnessing the power of fusion, Dr. Adam Baker of Pulsar Fusion believes that their rocket could enable space travel to distant destinations like Saturn’s rings or Jupiter’s moons. The goal is to achieve exhaust speeds of up to 500,000 miles per hour, far surpassing the current maximum speed of crewed rockets at 24,791 miles per hour.

The construction of the fusion rocket engine has already begun, marking a significant step forward in the pursuit of faster propulsion and the exploration of the cosmos.