Science

Is Resurrecting Frozen Humans Possible?

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
According to a recent study, frozen humans may be brought back to life in the next 50 to 70 years. This breakthrough was inspired by the successful resurrection of extinct worms that had been frozen for 46,000 years. The worms were discovered in Siberian permafrost in 2018 and were revived by scientists in a groundbreaking study.

The resurrection of these ancient worms has raised the question: could we one day revive frozen humans, similar to the concept portrayed in the movie “Encino Man”? While the worms are not quite as exciting as a prehistoric man, they do represent a significant step forward in scientific advancements.

The worms were able to be revived due to their ability to enter a state of anabiosis, where they shut down their bodies in unsuitable environments. However, the CEO of KrioRus, a cryopreservation company in Russia, believes that restructuring human metabolism to enter anabiosis may be a challenge. Instead, she suggests that the creation of new, artificial bodies could be a more feasible approach.

Reviving cryopreserved individuals would require advancements in medicine and tissue engineering. Current cryonic technology is considered insufficient due to the potentially harmful effects of cryoprotectant agents on the brain and body. Dr. João Pedro de Magalhães, a Portuguese microbiologist, explains that significant scientific breakthroughs in areas like regenerative medicine and tissue engineering are necessary to bring cryopreserved individuals back to life.

The potential implications of resurrecting frozen humans are significant. Patients with terminal illnesses, including children, could potentially choose to undergo cryostasis until a cure or solution is discovered. This alternative to death raises philosophical, ethical, and medical questions that would need to be addressed.

While the idea of resurrecting frozen humans may seem like science fiction, the successful revival of ancient worms highlights the possibility of such advancements in the future. It will require significant scientific progress, but the potential for bringing frozen humans back to life is an intriguing possibility.

