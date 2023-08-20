An Invasive Fungus Threatens Australian Ecosystems

The winner of the third BMC Ecology and Evolution image competition is an image of the invasive orange pore fungus. This captivating image highlights the potential threats that this species may pose to Australian ecosystems. The fungus, known as Favolaschia calocera, is found growing on deadwood in the Australian rainforest. Although it was first observed in Madagascar, it is now found throughout the world.

Invasive species have been a concern in Australia, with previous research showing that they threaten a large percentage of species at risk of extinction. As a result, Australia has strict rules about importing plants, animals, and organic matter into the country. The orange pore fungus is particularly concerning because it displaces other fungi and spreads rapidly throughout the rainforest. Its spores are often transported by humans, making it important to closely monitor and manage its spread to protect the biodiversity of Australia.

The image competition also recognized winners and runners-up in several categories. In the Research in Action category, the winning image showcases researchers deploying an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at Coral Sea Marine Park. The ROV allows scientists to explore depths beyond the reach of divers and has led to the discovery of new species and expanded knowledge of fish species’ geographic ranges.

The Protecting our Planet category winner depicts a sustainable beekeeping project launched by the Chimpanzee Conservation Center in Guinea. The project aims to combat deforestation by encouraging locals to cultivate their own honey, with a portion of the profits going towards chimpanzee conservation activities.

In the Plants and Fungi category, the winning image showcases a mycoparasitic fungus that parasitizes the fruiting body of a zombie-ant fungus. This fascinating interaction between fungi highlights the complex relationships found in forest ecosystems.

The Paleoecology category winner features an image of an embryonic hadrosauroid dinosaur developing within an egg from China’s Upper Cretaceous red beds. This image provides insights into the early development of these dinosaurs.

These images not only celebrate the beauty of the natural world but also raise awareness of the threats and challenges facing ecosystems worldwide.