Quantum Computer Slows Down Molecular Quantum Effects for First-Time Measurement

Researchers at Duke University have successfully observed a quantum effect in the interactions between light-absorbing molecules and incoming photons by using a quantum computer. Known as a conical intersection, this effect places constraints on the different paths that molecules can take to change configurations and has important implications for processes such as photosynthesis, vision, and photocatalysis. The observation was made possible by implementing a quantum simulator developed from research in quantum computing.

The team used a five-ion quantum computer, which uses lasers to manipulate charged atoms in a vacuum, providing precise control. By manipulating the ions and placing them in specific quantum states, the researchers were able to measure the geometric phase associated with conical intersections. The results, which show that certain molecular transformations cannot occur due to the geometric phase, are a significant step forward in our understanding of quantum effects in molecules.

Measuring this quantum effect has proved challenging in the past due to its short duration and small scale. However, by using a quantum computer, the researchers were able to slow down the quantum dynamics of the trapped ions, allowing for direct measurement of the geometric phase. The results provide valuable insights into the behavior of molecules at the quantum level and demonstrate the potential of quantum computers in studying fundamental scientific phenomena.

