The Unexpected Discovery of Vast Hydrogen Deposits in Eastern France

On the outskirts of Folschviller, a small town in eastern France, three unassuming sheds have drawn significant attention from scientists, journalists, and the public. These sheds sit above a borehole that was initially drilled in 2006 and now accommodating a gas measurement system called SysMoG. Originally designed to detect underground methane concentration, SysMoG made a surprising discovery during its exploration—high concentrations of hydrogen.

At a depth of 1,100 meters, the dissolved hydrogen concentration reaches 14 percent, and it could be as high as 90 percent at 3,000 meters. These extraordinary findings suggest that the Lorraine region, including Folschviller, may house one of the largest known hydrogen deposits in the world, with an estimated 46 million tons of white hydrogen.

The discovery of these hydrogen deposits was an unexpected outcome of the Regalor project, which aimed to investigate the feasibility of methane production in the Lorraine region. The project also sought to examine the presence of other gases. After the cessation of coal production in Lorraine in 2004, Francaise de L’Energie proposed extracting methane from the region’s coal fields. The regional government enlisted the expertise of Laboratoire GeoRessources to determine the project’s viability, leading to the development of SysMoG in collaboration with Solexperts, a French-Swiss company.

SysMoG is equipped with a patented probe that can be lowered to depths of 1,500 meters. By using a membrane to separate gases from water, the probe enables the extraction of gases for surface analysis. Previously, the presence of underground gases necessitated bringing water to the surface and degassing it.

Initial measurements in the borehole revealed that 99 percent of the dissolved gas at 600 meters was methane, with 1 percent being hydrogen. However, as the team progressed deeper, they observed a consistent increase in the hydrogen concentration. At the bottom of the borehole, hydrogen comprised around 20 percent of the dissolved gas.

To further investigate the hydrogen concentration, the researchers plan to measure three other boreholes at similar depths. If the hydrogen concentration remains high laterally, the next step involves drilling a 3,000-meter borehole to validate how the hydrogen concentration evolves with depth. This endeavor will also determine whether the hydrogen is present in dissolved or gaseous form.

The discovery of these hydrogen deposits could have profound implications for the future of clean energy. With hydrogen being hailed as a significant fuel candidate due to its potential for net-zero emissions, the abundance of “white hydrogen” in the Lorraine region could greatly contribute to the global transition to clean energy.

Definitions:

– SysMoG: A gas measurement system used to measure underground gas concentrations.

– Methane: A colorless and odorless gas, often associated with natural gas and a potential energy source.

– Borehole: A narrow hole drilled into the ground to extract natural resources or conduct geological studies.

– Hydrogen: A colorless gas that can be used as a fuel source due to its high energy content.

– Lorraine: A region in eastern France known for its coal production.

Sources:

– Jacques Pironon, director of research at GeoRessources lab at the Université de Lorraine

– Dhananjay Khadilkar, journalist based in Paris