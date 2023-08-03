Scientists Create Synthetic 4D Metamaterial to Control Energy Waves

Scientists at the University of Missouri have developed a synthetic 4D metamaterial with the ability to control energy waves on solid surfaces. This breakthrough has the potential to advance fields such as quantum mechanics, quantum computing, and earthquake mitigation.

The concept of a fourth dimension, known as the synthetic dimension or 4D, has been explored by researchers like Guoliang Huang at the University of Missouri. In everyday life, we experience the three dimensions (3D) along the X, Y, and Z axes. Huang and his team have now engineered a synthetic metamaterial that adds another layer of control to this 3D reality.

In their recent study, the researchers successfully created a synthetic metamaterial with 4D capabilities. This material can direct mechanical waves along a specific path on the surface of a solid material. These waves, also known as mechanical surface waves, play a vital role in how vibrations propagate along solid surfaces.

While this discovery serves as a foundational step for future research, it also has the potential to be scaled up for broader applications. Fields such as civil engineering, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), and national defense could benefit from this technology.

The ability to manipulate energy wave paths in the synthetic dimension opens up possibilities in quantum mechanics and quantum computing. This development may lead to advancements in higher dimension quantum-mechanical effects.

Additionally, this synthetic metamaterial holds promise for earthquake mitigation. Since the majority of earthquake energy is transmitted along the Earth’s surface, covering structures with this material could potentially help prevent collapse during seismic events.

This research builds upon previous studies by Huang and his colleagues, which focused on controlling the path of sound waves within materials.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances and received support from grants provided by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Army Research Office.