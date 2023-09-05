SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Splashes Down, Concluding Initial NASA Contract

A SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying a crew of four, successfully returned from the International Space Station (ISS) and landed in the Atlantic Ocean early Monday. This event marked the completion of SpaceX’s initial commercial crew contract with NASA. However, the company still has eight more crew rotation missions under contract with NASA, along with additional flights for private customers using the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The recently launched Crew-7 mission is the seventh operational crew rotation flight to the space station. The four-person crew will be living and working on the ISS until February, replacing the returning Crew-6 mission. The return of Crew-6 was delayed due to Hurricane Idalia, but the weather eventually cleared up, allowing for a safe splashdown.

The Dragon spacecraft and its crew underwent re-entry into the atmosphere on Sunday night. The capsule, with its braking rockets fired, put on a stunning midnight sky show over Florida as it streaked through the sky. It ultimately landed in 5-foot seas, within safety limits, northeast of Jacksonville.

NASA officials praised the crew members for handling the landing well, despite the higher waves. Medical checks were conducted on the crew immediately following their return, and they are expected to fly back to their training base in Houston soon.

During their six-month mission, the crew members conducted various scientific experiments and performed three spacewalks to support the installation of new roll-out solar arrays outside the space station. They contributed to the advancement of space exploration and made significant personal achievements, such as UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi becoming the first astronaut from the Arab world to fly a long-duration mission in space.

This successful return demonstrates the ongoing partnership between SpaceX and NASA in advancing crewed spaceflight capabilities. With more missions planned, the collaboration is set to continue making strides in space exploration and scientific research.

