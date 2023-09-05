SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule Splashdown Marks Successful Completion of NASA Contract Extension

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, carrying a crew of four astronauts, has successfully returned from a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. This marks the completion of the company’s initial commercial crew contract with NASA. However, SpaceX has additional contracts with NASA for at least eight more space station crew rotation missions, as well as flights for private customers utilizing the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The mission that just concluded, designated Crew-6, saw the crew spending 186 days in orbit. They were delayed in their return by Hurricane Idalia, but once the weather cleared, the crew departed the ISS and began their re-entry back into Earth’s atmosphere. The Dragon capsule utilized its braking rockets and parachutes to slow down and safely splashdown in the designated recovery zone northeast of Jacksonville. The crew members were then retrieved by a SpaceX recovery vessel.

The successful return of Crew-6 demonstrates the reliability and capabilities of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. The crew members appeared to be in good health after their mission, and the spacecraft performed as expected. They will undergo medical checks and then travel back to their training base in Houston.

During their mission, the Crew-6 astronauts conducted various scientific experiments and performed spacewalks to support the installation of new solar arrays on the ISS. The mission also included significant achievements, such as the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates flying a long-duration mission in space and the second Russian cosmonaut being ferried to and from the space station by SpaceX.

With the completion of this contract, SpaceX has demonstrated its ability to safely transport astronauts to and from the ISS. The company has additional missions planned, both for NASA and private customers, further solidifying its role in the future of human spaceflight.

Sources:

– Ars Technica – SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule splashes down, completing NASA contract extension