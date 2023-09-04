Four Astronauts Return to Earth After Six-Month Mission at International Space Station

Four astronauts have successfully splashed down on Earth after completing a six-month rotation mission at the International Space Station. The crew, consisting of Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Sultan al-Neyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, returned to Earth in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

The crew members expressed their excitement for hot showers, steaming cups of coffee, and the refreshing ocean air before departing from the station. Al-Neyadi also made history during this mission as he completed the longest ever Arab space mission.

During their time at the International Space Station, the Crew-6 team conducted multiple spacewalks and installed two new solar arrays to enhance the station’s power generation capabilities. After a delayed arrival due to Hurricane Idalia, the crew successfully completed their mission.

Upon splashdown, the astronauts expressed their joy and gratitude. The international crew had spent a total of 186 days in orbit. The SpaceX recovery ship and fast boats promptly headed towards the capsule to secure it.

Next, another crew switch will take place at the station later this month. SpaceX recently launched its Dragon spacecraft with four crew members onboard, marking the first US launch where every spacecraft seat was occupied by an astronaut from a different country. This upcoming mission will include astronauts from Denmark, Japan, and Russia.

The homecoming on Monday was the fourth successful trip to space and back for the Dragon Endeavor spacecraft, following Axiom-1, Crew-2, and Demo-2 missions. Additionally, another Nasa astronaut is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan later this month, accompanied by two Russian cosmonauts.

