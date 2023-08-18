The Breakup of Supercontinents and Explosive Diamond Eruptions

Diamonds form deep within the Earth’s crust and are brought to the surface in explosive eruptions called kimberlites. These eruptions can travel at high speeds and may have Mount Vesuvius-like explosions of gases and dust. Researchers have found that kimberlites occur most often during times when tectonic plates are rearranging during the breakup of supercontinents.

While kimberlites often erupt in the middle of continents, not at the edges of breakups, the interior crust is thick, tough, and hard to disrupt. This led researchers to investigate the stimulus that drives these eruptions. Studies have shown a pattern over the last 500 million years where plates start to pull apart, and kimberlite eruptions peak 22 to 30 million years later. Similar patterns have been observed over the last 1 billion years, albeit with more uncertainty.

For instance, after the breakup of the southern supercontinent Gondwana, kimberlite eruptions increased in Africa and South America about 25 million years later. North America also experienced a spike in kimberlites after the breakup of Pangaea around 250 million years ago.

To understand these patterns, researchers created computer models of the deep crust and upper mantle. They discovered that when tectonic plates separate, the base of the continental crust thins, creating areas of instability. These instabilities can trigger the migration of thousands of miles towards the center of the continent. This matches the real-life observations of kimberlite eruptions starting near rift zones and progressing towards continental interiors.

The instabilities leading to explosive eruptions are caused by the mixing of specific materials. As the upper mantle and lower crust flow against each other, they churn together rocks with trapped water, carbon dioxide, and diamonds. This mixing creates explosive eruptions that propel diamonds to the surface.

These findings have implications for diamond exploration and understanding other types of volcanic eruptions that occur long after supercontinent breakup. It is likely that a range of Earth system processes are responding to these fundamental physical processes.