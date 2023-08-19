The Breakup of Supercontinents Linked to Explosive Diamond Eruptions

Diamond eruptions that propel fountains of diamonds to the Earth’s surface may be triggered by the breakup of supercontinents. Diamonds typically form deep in the Earth’s crust, around 93 miles (150 kilometers) below the surface. These diamonds are brought to the surface rapidly during volcanic eruptions known as kimberlites. These eruptions can reach speeds of 11 to 83 mph (18 to 133 km/h), sometimes leading to explosive events similar to Mount Vesuvius.

Researchers have observed that kimberlite eruptions occur most frequently when tectonic plates undergo significant rearrangement, such as during the breakup of supercontinents like Pangaea. Interestingly, these eruptions often occur in the middle of continents rather than at the edges of the breakup. This interior crust is thick and resilient, making it difficult to disrupt.

To investigate this phenomenon, scientists studied the correlation between the ages of kimberlites and the degree of plate fragmentation during those periods. They discovered a pattern where plates begin to separate, followed by a peak in kimberlite eruptions 22 to 30 million years later. This pattern has held true over the past 500 million years and possibly over the past 1 billion years.

For example, after the breakup of the Gondwana supercontinent approximately 180 million years ago, kimberlite eruptions increased around 25 million years later in Africa and South America. Similarly, when Pangaea started to rift apart around 250 million years ago, North America experienced a surge in kimberlite eruptions. These eruptions typically begin at the edges of rifts and gradually progress towards the center of land masses.

The researchers used computer models to understand the driving forces behind these patterns. They found that as tectonic plates separate, the base of the continental crust thins, resulting in the stretching and formation of valleys on the surface. Hot rock rises and cools upon contacting this disrupted boundary, creating local areas of circulation. These unstable regions can cause neighboring regions to become unstable as well, migrating towards the center of the continent. This aligns with the real-life observation of kimberlite eruptions starting near rift zones and moving towards continental interiors.

The mixing of specific materials plays a crucial role in causing explosive eruptions deep in the crust. The instabilities created by plate separation enable the flow of rock from the upper mantle and lower crust against each other. This mixing of rock, water, carbon dioxide, and kimberlite minerals, including diamonds, creates explosive eruptions similar to shaking a bottle of champagne. These findings not only contribute to the search for undiscovered diamond deposits but also offer insights into why other types of volcanic eruptions occur long after the breakup of supercontinents.

According to Thomas Gernon, a professor of Earth and climate science at the University of Southampton, this process is likely not isolated to kimberlites but could have broader implications for various Earth system processes.