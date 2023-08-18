The Discovery of Cannibalism in Ancient Hominins

Scientific progress often stems from unexpected discoveries. Researchers, driven by a specific hypothesis or question, sometimes stumble upon completely different narratives. In 2017, paleoanthropologist Briana Pobiner visited the Nairobi branch of Kenya’s National Museum of History with the goal of finding evidence of encounters between early humans and the predators they coexisted with. While examining a hominin tibia known as “KNM-ER 741,” Pobiner discovered 11 distinct markings that resembled butchery marks found on bones of ancient fauna.

Further examination revealed that these markings were not from large cats or raptors but were likely the result of cannibalistic behavior by other ancient hominins. This finding, published in Scientific Reports, suggests that KNM-ER 741 may represent some of the earliest evidence of cannibalism in hominins.

To determine the source of the markings, Pobiner enlisted the help of her colleagues Michael Pante and Trevor Keevil. 3D images of the markings were generated and compared to a collection of bone markings attributed to various tools, predators, and abrasion. The analysis revealed that two of the marks were tooth marks from a flesh-specialist carnivore, most likely a lion, while the other nine were human-cut marks, with six likely caused by a stone tool.

While it is challenging to determine if the predator and prey were of the same species, the discovery raised questions about the motivation behind the cannibalistic behavior of ancient hominins. Cannibalism is found in various species and has been documented in ancient humans such as Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. The reasons behind cannibalism can range from nutritional necessity to ritualistic practices.

In the case of KNM-ER 741, the presence of lion tooth marks suggests that the hominin was either scavenged by humans after an encounter with the big cat or vice versa. The location and nature of the markings indicate a deliberate effort to extract muscle, suggesting that the hominins were attempting to obtain food rather than engaging in a ritualistic act.

However, some experts caution against drawing definitive conclusions based solely on these cut marks. Previous assessments of similar markings on older fossils concluded that they were the result of natural processes rather than hominin butchery. Skeptics argue that alternative explanations, such as murder or self-harm, should also be considered.

The discovery of cannibalism in ancient hominins opens up new avenues for research and understanding human behavior in the past. Further analysis and research are necessary to gain a more comprehensive understanding of this complex phenomenon.