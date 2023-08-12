A Cat Named Mystic with a Remarkable Secret Finds a Second Chance at Love

A few months ago, volunteers from St. Francis Society Animal Rescue in Florida encountered a sad and bedraggled cat named Mystic. Little did they know, this cat was hiding a secret that would only be unlocked with love and care.

Mystic had arrived at a local animal shelter as a stray, on the verge of a painful end. His body was covered in severe mange, making it difficult for him to move or even open his eyes. He was effectively blinded. The members of St. Francis Society Animal Rescue decided to give Mystic a second chance.

Under the care of Andrea Christian from Turtle Cat Foster, Mystic began his journey to recovery. Despite his heartbreaking condition, his foster mom saw a fighting spirit in him. Christian created a space for him in her already full foster home, knowing that his recovery would take longer than most.

With Christian’s care, Mystic’s skin condition improved, and the scabs covering his body slowly started to retreat. As his skin healed, Mystic’s lovable personality began to shine through. And then it happened – when the scabs around his face cleared, he was finally able to open his eyes. Christian was astonished to discover that Mystic had heterochromia, a rare condition where the eyes are two different colors, one blue and one green.

In time, Mystic’s playful nature emerged, especially after being introduced to another rescue cat named Fuzzy Biscuits. The two immediately formed a bond, with Fuzzy Biscuits grooming Mystic. It was clear to Christian that Mystic was going to be an amazing companion.

Since being rescued, Mystic has made a remarkable recovery. However, there’s one aspect of his life that has yet to be fulfilled—the love he will bring to a forever family. Now, as Mystic’s journey under Christian’s care comes to an end, he is ready to find a forever home. He hopes that an adopter will consider letting Fuzzy Biscuits join as well, as they are a bonded pair.

Mystic and Fuzzy Biscuits are currently available for adoption from St. Francis Society Animal Rescue. They are looking for a forever family who will provide them with a loving home.