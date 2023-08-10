Fossilized Feces Reveal Ancient Parasites from Over 200 Million Years Ago

Fossilized feces, known as coprolites, have provided evidence of ancient parasites that infected an aquatic predator more than 200 million years ago. This discovery was revealed in a study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by researchers from Mahasarakham University in Thailand.

Ancient parasites are challenging to study due to the limited fossil record. Parasites typically reside in the soft tissues of their hosts, which rarely preserve as fossils. However, traces of parasites can sometimes be identified in coprolites. In this particular study, the researchers examined a Late Triassic coprolite from Thailand’s Huai Hin Lat Formation, which dates back over 200 million years.

The coprolite is cylindrical and measures more than 7cm in length. The researchers concluded that it was likely produced by a species of phytosaur, a crocodile-like predator known to exist in the same fossil locality. Microscopic analysis of thin sections of the coprolite revealed six small, round organic structures ranging from 50 to 150 micrometers long. One of these structures, an oval-shaped object with a thick shell, was identified as the egg of a parasitic nematode worm. The remaining structures are believed to be worm eggs or protozoan cysts of uncertain identity.

This discovery marks the first record of parasites in a terrestrial vertebrate host from the Late Triassic period in Asia. It provides a rare glimpse into the life of an ancient animal that was apparently infected by multiple parasitic species. Additionally, it expands our knowledge of nematode eggs preserved within the coprolites of Mesozoic animals, contributing to our understanding of the distribution and ecology of parasites in the distant past.

The authors of the study emphasize the significance of coprolites as a valuable paleontological resource. They contain undiscovered fossils and enhance our understanding of ancient ecosystems and food chains.

Source: [Original Article](https://phys.org/news/2023-08-fossilized-feces-infested-parasites-million.html)