Fossil Spines Provide Insight into the Ancient History of the Deep Sea

A recent study by the University of Göttingen has uncovered the first fossil evidence of a stable colonization of the deep sea floor by higher invertebrates for at least 104 million years. The researchers examined over 1,400 sediment samples from various ocean depths, finding more than 40,000 fragments of spines that belonged to a group called irregular echinoids (sea urchins). These fossil spines indicate the long-standing existence of these organisms since the Cretaceous period, as well as their evolution under changing environmental conditions.

The findings also shed light on the impact of a devastating meteorite strike that occurred about 66 million years ago, leading to a mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs. The researchers observed morphological changes in the spines after the event, suggesting a “Lilliput Effect” in which smaller species have a survival advantage. The researchers interpret this as evidence of constant evolution and the emergence of new species in the deep sea.

Interestingly, the study also noted a correlation between an increase in sea urchin biomass and a cooling of the water approximately 70 million years ago. This relationship between biomass and water temperature provides insights into how the deep sea may be affected by human-induced global warming.

The research project involved collaboration between the University of Göttingen, the Universities of Heidelberg and Frankfurt, and the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin.

This study contributes to our understanding of the ancient history of the deep sea and highlights the potential impacts of environmental changes on deep-sea ecosystems.

Source: University of Göttingen

Citation: Frank Wiese et al, A 104-Ma record of deep-sea Atelostomata (Holasterioda, Spatangoida, irregular echinoids)—a story of persistence, food availability and a big bang, PLOS ONE (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0288046