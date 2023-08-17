Pinnipeds: Using Whiskers for Underwater Foraging

Pinnipeds, such as seals and sea lions, have evolved to use their whiskers, or vibrissae, to explore their environment and locate prey. While modern pinnipeds primarily reside in marine habitats, their ancestors lived on land and in freshwater, similar to mustelids. Understanding how these early pinnipeds utilized their whiskers is crucial for unraveling the ecological transition from terrestrial to amphibious marine species.

Through the analysis of brain structures called coronal gyrus, scientists have uncovered that the reliance on whiskers in modern pinnipeds is an ancestral trait. This adaptation allowed stem pinnipeds to thrive in marine habitats, ultimately leading to their survival and the development of underwater foraging mechanisms.

The shift from a terrestrial to an aquatic lifestyle in pinnipeds is a remarkable ecological transition. Adaptations for underwater feeding and foraging were essential for this transition. While the feeding strategies of fossil pinnipeds can be inferred through their teeth and skeletal remains, reconstructing their foraging behavior is more challenging.

Modern pinnipeds use their whiskers to detect vibrations in the water, allowing them to sense their prey’s movements. This behavior has been observed in various species, such as harbor seals, elephant seals, and ringed seals. However, the exact timing of when this behavior first emerged in pinnipeds remains unknown.

Early pinnipeds, known as stem pinnipeds, were otter-like creatures that inhabited freshwater environments. They served as a crucial link between semiaquatic freshwater and marine species. By examining modern otters and other freshwater-dwelling animals, scientists have inferred that early pinnipeds may have utilized either whisker- or hand-oriented foraging behaviors.

Although preserved whiskers or associated soft tissues are not available for study in stem pinnipeds, indicators such as the size of their infraorbital foramina suggest that whiskers played a significant role in their behavior. The size of the infraorbital foramen reflects the number and innervation of the whiskers. By studying the endocranial casts of fossil pinnipeds, researchers can gain insights into their sensory capabilities.

The study focused specifically on the coronal gyrus, which receives somatosensory input from the head and vibrissae. Comparing the size of the coronal gyrus in Potamotherium, a freshwater stem pinniped, with that of other fossil and living carnivorans, researchers found that the coronal gyrus expanded significantly in semi-aquatic carnivorans that rely on their whiskers for exploration. This suggests that Potamotherium was a whisker specialist and underscores the importance of whisker sensitivity in early pinnipeds.

Overall, this study sheds light on the ecological transition of pinnipeds from terrestrial to amphibious marine species. The use of whiskers for underwater foraging played a crucial role in their survival and adaptation to marine habitats. Further research into the sensory abilities and behaviors of early pinnipeds will continue to enhance our understanding of this fascinating evolutionary transition.