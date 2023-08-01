Microwaved Containers Release Microplastics and Nanoplastics Into Food

Kazi Albab Hussain, a PhD student studying environmental nanotechnology, was concerned about the amount of plastic that infants end up ingesting from baby bottles and foods. Hussain decided to conduct a study to determine how much plastic was being released from the containers used to store baby food.

In a study published in Environmental Science & Technology, Hussain and his colleagues found that when microwaved, baby food containers released millions of microplastic and nanoplastic particles. When plastic is exposed to heat, UV irradiation, and hydrolysis, it can crack and shed these tiny plastic particles and leachates.

Microplastics are small enough to enter the body and can travel to places where they shouldn’t be. They can also affect hormones, potentially causing issues with metabolism, sexual development, and fertility.

To test the amount of plastic exposure in babies, Hussain’s team chose three baby food containers and replaced the original contents with deionized water and acetic acid to simulate different types of food. They followed FDA guidelines for three everyday scenarios: storing food at room temperature, storing it in the refrigerator, and leaving it in a hot room. The containers were also microwaved for three minutes on high. The researchers found that microwaving caused the most plastic particles to be shed into the stored fluids.

The study also tested the toxicity of the released plastic particles on human embryonic kidney cells. After exposure to concentrated microplastics and nanoplastics, about 75% of the kidney cells died.

While this study focused on commercially available food containers, previous research has shown that exposure to microplastics can lead to cell death, inflammation, and oxidative stress. The concern over plastics and their impact on human health continues to grow.

It is important to note that the study used higher concentrations of plastic particles than what a baby would typically be exposed to. However, the long-term accumulation of plastic particles from various sources is still unknown and further research is necessary to understand the health effects of high levels of exposure.