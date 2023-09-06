An Unambiguous Detection of an Accretion Disk Reveals the Outskirts of a Supermassive Black Hole

Astronomers have achieved an important milestone by making an unambiguous detection of near-infrared light that reveals the outskirts of the massive accretion disk surrounding a supermassive black hole. The black hole, located in a galaxy called III Zw 002 approximately 1.17 billion light-years away, is hundreds of millions of times the mass of our Sun.

Previously, it has been challenging to reconstruct the material around a black hole due to the small size and distance of these objects. However, by analyzing the light captured from the surrounding galaxy, astronomers can identify certain signatures that indicate the presence of an accretion disk. One such signature is known as a double peak in the emission spectrum, which occurs due to the rotation of the disk.

The newly detected double peaks originate from the broad line region of the accretion disk, which is farther from the black hole than previously observed narrow-line regions. This discovery provides valuable insights into the feeding process and inner structure of active galaxies with supermassive black holes.

The first double peak detected was from hydrogen in the inner part of the broad line region, approximately 16.77 light-days from the black hole. The second double peak, detected from oxygen, was from the outskirts of the region, around 18.86 light-days from the black hole. Modeling suggests that the broad line region extends up to 52.43 light-days, approximately 9,078 astronomical units.

This groundbreaking detection has allowed astronomers to gain a better understanding of how giant black holes feed and offers crucial insights into the structure and behavior of the broad line region in active galaxies. The research has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

