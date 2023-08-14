Plant Growth May not Keep up with Rising Carbon Dioxide Levels, Study Finds

For the past century, the increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have had a positive effect on plant growth, despite being a result of human-caused climate change. However, a new study suggests that as global dry conditions persist, plant growth may no longer be able to keep up with carbon dioxide emissions.

Plants undergo photosynthesis, a process that converts water and carbon dioxide into energy. Due to the burning of fossil fuels, carbon dioxide levels have risen significantly, from 280 parts per million pre-Industrial Revolution to 417 parts per million last year. This increase in carbon dioxide has accelerated photosynthesis, causing plants to absorb more emissions and grow at an accelerated rate. In fact, since 1982, plants globally have added enough leaf cover to span an area twice the size of the continental U.S.

However, it seems that the positive impacts are diminishing. While carbon dioxide levels continue to rise, the warmer climate resulting from over a century of global warming has made it more difficult for plants to thrive. Many regions are experiencing drier conditions, which means that even with increased carbon dioxide, plants are losing out on the other crucial ingredient for photosynthesis – water.

For the study, scientists examined data from ground monitors measuring carbon dioxide and water levels between 1982 and 2016. They used satellite images to assess changes in forests, grasslands, shrublands, farmlands, and savannas over the same period. By employing artificial intelligence, researchers could identify differences in the plants’ green hue, a significant indicator of changes in photosynthesis rates.

According to the study, photosynthesis appeared to peak around the year 2000 and since then has plateaued. Looking ahead, the authors warn that the rate of photosynthesis may completely level off, presenting a challenge in mitigating rising carbon emissions and subsequent warming of the planet. The findings have been published in the journal Science.