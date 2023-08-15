The Role of Diet and Environment in Proboscidean Dental Evolution in East Africa

Identification of the selective forces that shaped adaptive phenotypes generally relies on current habitat and function, but these may differ from the context in which adaptations arose. Moreover, the fixation of adaptive change in a fluctuating environment and the mechanisms of long-term trends are still poorly understood, as is the role of behavior in triggering these processes.

Time series of fossils can provide evidence on these questions, but examples of individual lineages with adequate fossil and proxy data over extended periods are rare. Here, new data on proboscidean dental evolution in East Africa over the past 26 million years is presented, tracking temporal patterns of morphological change in relation to proxy evidence of diet, vegetation, and climate (aridity).

The study shows that behavioral experimentation in diet is correlated with environmental context, and that major adaptive change in dental traits followed the changes in diet and environment but only after the acquisition of functional innovations in the masticatory system. Traits are partitioned by selective agent, indicating that the acquisition of high, multiridged molars was primarily a response to an increase in open, arid environments with high dust accumulation, whereas enamel folding was more associated with the amount of grass in the diet.

The study also reveals that long-term trends in these features proceeded in a ratchet-like mode, alternating between directional change at times of high selective pressure and stasis when the selective regime reversed. This provides an explanation for morphology adapted to more extreme conditions than current usage (Liem’s Paradox).

The research demonstrates how, in fossil series with adequate stratigraphic control and proxy data, environmental and behavioral factors can be mapped onto time series of morphological change, illuminating the mode of acquisition of an adaptive complex.

Overall, this study enhances our understanding of the evolutionary processes and factors that drove dental evolution in proboscidean mammals in East Africa over millions of years. It provides insights into how environmental and behavioral factors shape adaptive traits, shedding light on the origin and significance of these traits in response to changing ecological conditions.