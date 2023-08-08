Golden-Crowned Sparrows Stray from Overwintering Spot Without Familiar Flockmates

A new study led by ecologists at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln reveals that golden-crowned sparrows may stray from their favorite overwintering spot if they lose their long-lasting flockmates. The study suggests that friendly and familiar faces help anchor the sparrows to familiar spaces.

The research focused on golden-crowned sparrows returning to California after a winter migration of up to 3,000 miles. It was found that these sparrows resettled an average of just 90 feet away from the center of their previous year’s range. However, sparrows appearing for at least their third consecutive winter began to drift from their preferred locales when their closest flockmates did not rejoin them down south.

Golden-crowned sparrows engage in fission-fusion networks, where they spend time around and interact with members of their species. The challenge for ecologists is to understand whether animals share space because they value the same territory or because they value the social bonds and benefits they find there.

The study was conducted at an arboretum at the University of California, Santa Cruz, which serves as the overwintering site for thousands of golden-crowned sparrows. The research found that the more consecutive winters a sparrow spent in Santa Cruz, the less its range shifted from the prior year. Additionally, sparrows were observed to develop an affinity for a particular site over time.

Interestingly, the study discovered that sparrows lost about 52% of their favored flockmates across the years they migrated to Santa Cruz. In the years when their closest social contacts failed to return, the sparrows’ home range tended to shift farther from its prior center. This suggests that a sparrow’s loyalty lies not just with a locale and its resources, but also with the familiar flockmates that it expects to find there.

The study concludes that having familiar flockmates is important for golden-crowned sparrows, even in environments where resources are abundant. The loss of flockmates had less impact on sparrows returning for only their second winter, indicating the magnetism of friendship.

Further research is needed to understand whether sparrows stay together due to social cohesion or to avoid dominance interactions with other individuals. Nevertheless, the study highlights the significance of familiar flockmates in the overwintering behavior of golden-crowned sparrows.