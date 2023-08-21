The Use of Balloons and Seismometers to Explore Venus’ Inner Workings

Seismology has been extensively used on Earth for many years to understand the planet’s geology and climate. In recent times, missions such as InSight have provided similar data for the interior of Mars. However, when it comes to Venus, our closest sister planet, its inner workings have remained a mystery due to the challenging conditions, including sulfuric acid clouds and scorching surface temperatures.

To tackle this problem, Siddharth Krishnamoorthy from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Daniel Bowman from Sandia National Laboratory propose using seismometers hanging from balloons. While the idea may seem counter-intuitive since seismometers typically need to be on the ground, there is a specific type of seismometer called an infrasound seismometer that monitors infrasound pressure waves created by seismic activity transmitted through a medium other than the ground, such as the atmosphere.

Venus has a dense atmosphere, making it an ideal place to utilize this technology. Furthermore, the high altitude cloud layer in Venus’ atmosphere resembles Earth’s environment, leading to numerous ideas of creating “cloud cities” on Venus.

The use of high-altitude balloons with sensors collecting infrasound data eliminates the need to build an entire city to host the sensors. This also resolves one of the most difficult challenges of exploring Venus, which is developing materials that can withstand the planet’s harsh surface conditions. Additionally, the signal from the ground to the sensors floating in the atmosphere can be transmitted through low-frequency sound waves created by earthquakes.

An experiment on Earth demonstrated the feasibility of this approach, where an infrasound microphone picked up signals from earthquakes 3,000 km away in the stratosphere. Researchers can use this experiment as a template to develop a similar system for Venus, considering the necessary modifications for the specific environment of the planet.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. Successfully launching a balloon mission to Venus, particularly with seismometers, remains a significant hurdle. Additionally, without other sensors on Venus for validation, researchers would have to speculate on the cause of certain patterns in the data. It is also unclear if the seismometers can detect smaller quakes, as their performance in picking up smaller earthquakes on Earth is unknown.

While the use of seismometers on balloons seems promising, there are currently no plans for a mission utilizing this technology. Nevertheless, further exploration of Venus’ inner workings will have to wait until such missions are developed and deployed.