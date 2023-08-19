Ancient Vampire Squid Relative with Defensive Features Discovered

A new study conducted by researchers in France has revealed the existence of a bullet-shaped creature that lived in Earth’s oceans 165 million years ago. Using modern imaging techniques, the researchers re-analyzed previously discovered fossils belonging to the vampyromorpha group, which consists mostly of extinct, octopus-like animals including the living deep-sea vampire squid. Unlike its scavenging relative, the newly identified ancient creature, named Vampyrofugiens atramentum, was believed to have snatched live prey using its eight arms. It possessed unique defensive features, including glow-in-the-dark organs, making it a predator and prey simultaneously.

Comparing V. atramentum’s anatomy with living species, the researchers inferred that it lived in the open ocean and likely fed on fish, crustaceans, and smaller cephalopods. It was also likely to be prey for larger fish and cephalopods. The discovery sheds light on the evolution of coleoid cephalopods, which include octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish, as their soft bodies are rarely preserved in fossils that hinder the understanding of their evolutionary history. The finding of V. atramentum in southwest France suggests a greater diversity of cephalopods during the Middle Jurassic period than previously assumed.

To study the internal organs of the specimens without causing damage, the team utilized high-resolution X-rays and computer modeling. This provided new insights into the morphology, anatomy, and evolution of not only V. atramentum but also the timing of innovations in coleoid evolution. The researchers discovered spherical luminous organs and an ink sac in V. atramentum, which distinguished it from other vampyromorphs and pointed to the presence of bioluminescence and ink in an extinct coleoid. This combination of defensive features may have been used for communication, hiding from predators, and escaping when detected.

Overall, the study highlights the unique characteristics of V. atramentum and its significance in understanding the diversity and evolution of ancient marine life.