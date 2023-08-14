Flipping Planets and Other Habitable World Disasters

Potentially habitable planets orbiting red dwarf stars would inevitably become tide-locked, according to a study by Cody J. Shakespeare and Jason H. Steffen. The researchers suggest that these tide-locked worlds can “flip” under certain conditions, with what was once in darkness becoming illuminated and vice versa. This would result in extraordinary climate change over short time scales. While this is bad news for potential inhabitants, it offers a fascinating scenario for science fiction authors to explore.

In Raymond F. Jones’ “The Year When Stardust Fell,” Earth experiences the effects of cometary dust filtering down through the atmosphere, resulting in the fusion of metal parts and the halt of technological civilization. The protagonist and his fellow scientists race against time to find a solution.

Patrick G. Conner’s short story, “Tindar-B,” features a starship crew that stays on a planet despite a vague log entry warning of no survivors. The crew chooses to wait and see what happens, leading to a suspenseful tale.

C. J. Cherryh’s “Hestia” follows a group of human colonists who ignore warnings and settle in an unsuitable valley. Disaster after disaster ensues, and the settlers believe that building a dam will solve their problems, unknowingly triggering a potential interspecies war.

Robert Forward’s “Rocheworld” takes place in the Barnard’s Star system, where human explorers discover a double planet with unique characteristics. The explorers must contend with the impending natural disaster and the warnings of the intelligent, friendly Flouwen species.

In “Lear’s Daughters” by Marjorie B. Kellogg and William B. Rossow, humanity’s insatiable hunger for resources leads to the strip-mining of planets. A routine exploratory mission to the planet Fiix sets off a chain of events that could have dire consequences.

These five works provide examples of scenarios in which a planet’s habitability is radically and rapidly altered. Each story offers a unique premise and challenges the characters to adapt or face the consequences.