CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Euclid Space Telescope’s Test Images Show Promise for Dark Matter and Dark Energy Research

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Euclid Space Telescope’s Test Images Show Promise for Dark Matter and Dark Energy Research

The Euclid space telescope, which was launched on July 1 with the aim of shedding more light on dark matter and dark energy, has successfully reached its designated orbit. The first test images from the telescope have been released by its European operators.

Although these initial images were taken during the commissioning phase, where instruments are calibrated, they already indicate that the telescope will be capable of fulfilling its ambitious mission. The European Space Agency (ESA) expressed excitement and emotion about these images, as 11 years of designing and developing Euclid have led to this significant milestone.

Euclid has traveled approximately one million miles away from Earth to its observational orbit after its launch from Florida. With its primary objective being to create the most comprehensive map of the universe to date, Euclid will map over two billion galaxies across more than a third of the sky.

By capturing light that has journeyed for 10 billion years to reach Earth, this map will provide new insights into the history of the 13.8-billion-year-old universe. Euclid’s visible light camera will enable the measurement of galaxy shapes, while its near-infrared spectrometer and photometer, developed in collaboration with NASA, will determine the distance of these galaxies.

During the testing phase, researchers encountered an unexpected pattern of light contamination in the images. An investigation revealed that sunlight was entering the spacecraft through a small gap, but this was only detected during specific orientations of Euclid. The ESA reassures that by avoiding these angles, Euclid’s imaging device will be able to carry out its mission successfully.

The Euclid space telescope holds great promise for unraveling the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. With its advanced instruments and carefully planned observations, it has the potential to make significant contributions to our understanding of the universe.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Euclid Space Telescope Shares First Images of Dark Matter Investigation Tool

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Impact of Technology on Education

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA Restores Contact with Voyager 2 After Two Weeks of Silence

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Top 10 Privacy Management Tools for Safeguarding Personal Data

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Most Anticipated Laptops of 2022

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Transition: From Concept to Reality in AI Aerodynamic Simulation for Aircraft Development

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Astra Space Announces Workforce Reallocation and Layoffs

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments