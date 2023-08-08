CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Boeing Delays Starliner Astronaut Flight to March 2024

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Boeing Delays Starliner Astronaut Flight to March 2024

Boeing has announced a delay in the first crewed flight of its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to no earlier than March 2024. The delay is due to ongoing issues with the spacecraft’s parachutes and wiring. Boeing and NASA officials stated in a recent media briefing that progress has been made on these issues but more work is needed before the vehicle is ready for crewed flights.

One problem that occurred was with “soft links” in the parachutes, causing them to be weaker than expected. The parachute system did not meet the required factor of safety for crewed flights. The team has redesigned the soft links and is currently conducting tests on the new design. A drop test is scheduled for November to verify the updated overall design for the parachute.

In addition to the parachute issue, technicians have been removing a flammable tape called P-213 that was used on wiring harnesses. This tape was used inconsistently, leading to potential hazards in certain environments. About 85% of the tape has been removed from the upper part of the spacecraft, while protective barriers and coatings have been developed for the lower part.

No new launch date has been announced for the mission that will send NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station. The parachute work is considered critical to the mission’s readiness, and Boeing anticipates having the spacecraft ready in early March. However, the launch date will depend on coordination with NASA and United Launch Alliance.

The delay of the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission could also affect the timeline for the first operational mission, which may now happen in 2025. Boeing and NASA are working to determine when the post-certification mission can take place, with a target around the end of 2024.

Boeing remains committed to flying its contracted series of six post-certification missions, despite losses exceeding $1 billion on the Starliner program. NASA expressed its desire to have a second commercial crew provider, with Starliner alternating with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Whale-like Filter Feeding Discovered in Prehistoric Marine Reptile

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Astronomers Find Trillions of Free-Floating Planets

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

SpaceX Closes In on Launch Record with Latest Starlink Launch

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Small Satellite Conference 2023: Advancing Small Satellite Missions

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Asus Introduces Tinker Board 3N: A Raspberry Pi Alternative

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Tesla’s CFO Resigns After 13 Years at the Company

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

The Persistent Problem of Biases in Artificial Intelligence Tools

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments