Boeing Delays Starliner Astronaut Flight to March 2024

Boeing has announced a delay in the first crewed flight of its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to no earlier than March 2024. The delay is due to ongoing issues with the spacecraft’s parachutes and wiring. Boeing and NASA officials stated in a recent media briefing that progress has been made on these issues but more work is needed before the vehicle is ready for crewed flights.

One problem that occurred was with “soft links” in the parachutes, causing them to be weaker than expected. The parachute system did not meet the required factor of safety for crewed flights. The team has redesigned the soft links and is currently conducting tests on the new design. A drop test is scheduled for November to verify the updated overall design for the parachute.

In addition to the parachute issue, technicians have been removing a flammable tape called P-213 that was used on wiring harnesses. This tape was used inconsistently, leading to potential hazards in certain environments. About 85% of the tape has been removed from the upper part of the spacecraft, while protective barriers and coatings have been developed for the lower part.

No new launch date has been announced for the mission that will send NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station. The parachute work is considered critical to the mission’s readiness, and Boeing anticipates having the spacecraft ready in early March. However, the launch date will depend on coordination with NASA and United Launch Alliance.

The delay of the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission could also affect the timeline for the first operational mission, which may now happen in 2025. Boeing and NASA are working to determine when the post-certification mission can take place, with a target around the end of 2024.

Boeing remains committed to flying its contracted series of six post-certification missions, despite losses exceeding $1 billion on the Starliner program. NASA expressed its desire to have a second commercial crew provider, with Starliner alternating with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.