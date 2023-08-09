Researchers have discovered the first evidence of quantum superchemistry, a specialized type of chemical reaction where all the atoms and/or molecules involved are in the same quantum state, leading to an accelerated and collective reaction. While this effect has been theoretically proposed, it has been challenging to provide proof of its feasibility.

The team of researchers conducted their experiment using atoms and molecules in a Bose-Einstein condensate, which is considered the fifth state of matter. At extremely low temperatures, particles in this state merge into a single quantum mechanical entity. In typical chemical reactions, individual atoms or molecules interact to form new bonds. However, when all particles are in the same quantum state, the reaction proceeds differently.

Professor Cheng Chin from the University of Chicago, who led the research, explained that in superchemistry, a chemical reaction is no longer viewed as a collision between independent particles but as a collective process. All particles react together as a whole. This collective behavior, driven by the quantum mechanical properties of the Bose-Einstein condensate, leads to faster reactions as the number of particles increases. This phenomenon is referred to as bosonic enhancement.

During the experiment, the team observed the rapid formation of molecules as soon as the reaction commenced, followed by oscillation during the equilibrium phase. Interestingly, the product molecules were all in the same state. Furthermore, the team noticed faster oscillations in samples with higher densities, as expected from bosonic enhancement.

The experiment primarily involved simple two-atom molecules, but intriguingly, the reaction consistently involved three atoms, with one remaining uninvolved. Although the role of the third atom is unclear, the researchers aim to explore more complex reactions for potential industrial applications and to further test the fundamental laws of physics.

The research findings have been published in the journal Nature Physics.