Boeing’s Starliner Crew Capsule Launch Delayed Until March 2023

The first piloted launch of Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule has been delayed until March 2023 at the earliest. This delay is due to ongoing work to test and replace the capsule’s parachute system and resolve issues with a flammable adhesive used in protective electrical tape. Mark Nappi, Boeing’s Starliner program manager, stated that the readiness of the parachute system will determine the launch dates.

Before the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission can take place, Boeing, NASA, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will need to assess the space station crew and cargo schedule, booster availability, and other factors. Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, mentioned that March is typically the month when the Russians swap out their Soyuz spacecraft and crews, which needs to be taken into account.

Assuming the CFT mission goes as planned in March or April and no major issues arise, Boeing could be certified to begin operational space station crew rotation missions by the end of 2024. Once certified, NASA aims to launch one Crew Dragon and one Starliner to the space station each year until the end of the ISS program in 2030.

Despite the delays, Boeing remains committed to the Starliner project. The company has purchased hardware for the six flights plus the CFT and has additional flights available outside of those six with other customers.

Boeing’s Starliner has had a rocky history, despite its reputation as a leader in human spaceflight. In 2014, Boeing and SpaceX were awarded contracts by NASA to build commercial crew ships. SpaceX has since successfully launched multiple Crew Dragon missions, while the Starliner has only managed two unpiloted missions due to various issues including major software problems and corroded propulsion system valves.

The delay in the Starliner’s piloted launch is an effort to ensure the safety and reliability of the spacecraft before carrying astronauts to the International Space Station.