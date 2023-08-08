Boeing’s Starliner Crew Capsule Piloted Launch Delayed to March 2023

The first piloted launch of Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule has been delayed until at least March 2023. The delay is due to ongoing work to test and replace the capsule’s parachute system and resolve issues with a flammable adhesive used in protective electrical tape. Boeing’s Starliner program manager, Mark Nappi, stated that the readiness for potential launch dates is dependent on the chutes. Once the spacecraft is ready in early March, Boeing, NASA, and United Launch Alliance will need to assess various factors before determining the actual launch date.

Assuming the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission can fly in March or April without any major issues, Boeing could be certified to begin operational space station crew rotation missions by the end of 2024. NASA plans to launch one Crew Dragon and one Starliner to the space station each year through the end of the ISS program in 2030.

Despite the delays, Boeing remains committed to the Starliner. The company has already purchased hardware for six flights, including the CFT, and additional flights are available for other customers.

The history of the Starliner has been rocky, considering Boeing’s long history in human spaceflight. The company was awarded a contract by NASA in 2014, along with SpaceX, to build commercial crew ships for transporting astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX has successfully carried out multiple piloted Crew Dragon missions, while the Starliner has only completed two unpiloted missions so far.

In December 2019, the Starliner’s initial test flight encountered major software problems, and a corroded propulsion system valve delayed a second uncrewed test flight. The latest delay is due to issues with the parachute system and a flammable adhesive in the protective tape.

Boeing plans to replace the soft links in the parachute system and install an upgraded parachute system after the CFT mission. The parachute changes will undergo a drop test in November, and if successful, the flight parachutes will be delivered in December. Additionally, the adhesive used in the protective tape is being addressed to reduce potential fire risks.

Despite the setbacks, Boeing is working toward establishing two diverse and unique space transportation systems with the Starliner and Crew Dragon.