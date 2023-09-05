Hundreds Watched in Awe as Fireball Streaked Across the Mid-Atlantic

On Sunday night, a dazzling fireball lit up the skies of the mid-Atlantic region, leaving hundreds of spectators in awe. According to NASA, the fireball first became visible above Forest Hill, Maryland, and swiftly traveled northwest at an astounding speed of 36,000 miles per hour. The meteor disintegrated above Gnatstown, Pennsylvania, at an altitude of 22 miles, after traversing a distance of 55 miles through the atmosphere. NASA described the fireball as bright as a quarter moon.

Further analysis of its orbit and trajectory led scientists to identify the object as a small fragment of an asteroid, likely originating from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Fireballs are commonly referred to as “boldies” in astronomical terms, and they are extraordinary meteors that can be seen over a wide area. Meteors, in turn, are space rocks that burn up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere. Meteoroids that survive the atmospheric entry and strike the ground are known as meteorites. On the other hand, asteroids are small rocky objects typically found in the asteroid belt.

Over 400 sighting reports were received by the American Meteor Society, indicating the widespread visibility of the fireball. Observers from numerous states along the mid-Atlantic region, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia, reported their observations. The organization encourages the reporting of such events, as it contributes to the general knowledge and understanding of meteors.

For astronomy enthusiasts, there are exciting celestial events to look forward to. Venus will be visible in the morning sky throughout the month, especially in the eastern sky before sunrise. Moreover, the Harvest Moon, which will be the fourth and final supermoon of the year, is set to appear on September 28. Supermoons appear about 16% brighter and appear larger than a regular full moon. NASA likens the size difference to that of a quarter and a nickel.

Sources:

NASA

American Meteor Society