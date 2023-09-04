A Spectacular Fireball Lights Up the Mid-Atlantic Sky

On Sunday night, an astonishing fireball streaked across the mid-Atlantic, captivating hundreds of spectators. The fireball, an exceptionally bright meteor, initially became visible over Forest Hill, Maryland, at a height of 47 miles, according to NASA. Travelling at a staggering speed of 36,000 miles per hour, it disintegrated 22 miles above Gnatstown, Pennsylvania. NASA’s Meteor Watch page reported that the fireball was as bright as a quarter moon and covered a distance of 55 miles through the atmosphere. By analyzing its orbit and trajectory, scientists concluded that the meteor originated from a small fragment of an asteroid, likely from the Asteroid Belt located between Mars and Jupiter.

A fireball, also referred to as a boldie, is an astronomical term for an exceptionally bright meteor that can be seen over a wide area. When fireballs explode in the atmosphere, they are often called boldies interchangeably. Meteoroids, on the other hand, range from tiny dust grains to small asteroids and can be described as space rocks. Once a meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere (or the atmosphere of another planet), it burns up, transforming into a meteor. If a meteoroid survives its journey through the atmosphere and lands on the ground, it becomes a meteorite.

More than 400 people reported witnessing the fireball, spanning several states along the mid-Atlantic region. Sightings were reported from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and even Washington, D.C. The American Meteor Society encourages people to report fireball sightings as it contributes to the general database of knowledge about meteors and alerts them to scientifically significant events.

For astronomy enthusiasts, there are exciting celestial events to look forward to. Venus will reappear in the morning sky this month, becoming visible in the eastern sky before sunrise. The full moon on September 28, known as the Harvest Moon, will also be the final supermoon of the year. Supermoons appear approximately 16% brighter and larger than an average full moon, coinciding with the moon’s closest approach to Earth during its full phase.

